Kaizer Chiefs unveil new players

Amakhosi also unveiled the club’s new technical adviser, Robertus Hutting.

Chiefs introduced Leonardo Castro from Mamelodi Sundowns, Kabelo Mahlasela and Siphelele Ntshangase from Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka FC respectively, while left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya was promoted from the development ranks.

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung confirmed that the club will be making more additions to their squad.

“Our plans are to bolster the squad, we need to assist the technical staff. We have brought in new players and plan to make more signings.

“We have engaged some clubs in terms of loaning players or their sale. I can’t mention names at the moment,” Motaung told the media on Wednesday.

Motaung also allayed fears that Hutting was at Chiefs to take over Steve Komphela’s job.

“The relationship with Rob started last year in June. We’ve been doing our research together with the chairperson and the coach.

“Rob is here to advise the technical teams of both the first team and development,” explained Motaung.

Ntshangase – Jersey number 5 Castro – Jersey number 8 Mahlasela – Jersey number – 17#KCOneTeam #Amakhosi4Life — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) 10 January 2018

