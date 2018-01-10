 
menu
PSL News 10.1.2018 02:17 pm

Dove Wome leaves SuperSport

Phakaaathi Reporter
SuperSport striker Dove Wome. Pic: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images.

SuperSport striker Dove Wome. Pic: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images.

Togolese midfielder Dove Wome has left SuperSport United after spending half the season on the bench.

Wome’s contract with Matsatsantsa was set to expire at the end of the season, however, both parties agreed to terminate it.

The midfielder’s agent Michael Ngobeni says he is trying to find a team in Azerbaijan for the player.

“The coach (Eric Tinkler) told me that he will not renew my contract when it ends in June. So I thought it was best that I leave now because it is clear that I am not in his plans. SuperSport have been good to me but the coach didn’t like my style of play. Unfortunately, it is like that in football. One coach will come to the team and like the way you play, then another will get there and not like how you play,” Wome told Isolezwe.

READ: Ertugral fights for want-away striker’s salary

Wome made it clear that there is no bad blood between him and coach Eric Tinkler.

“If you remember I got most of my game time when we played in Caf Confederation Cup. After the Caf competition I was on the bench, the fact that he doesn’t like my style doesn’t mean I have to hold a grudge against him.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Sundowns and Pirates talk to United about Brockie 5.1.2018
Gyimah set to join Wits in January 19.12.2017
Letsholonyane and TV presenter wed in secret 15.12.2017

readers' choice

Chiefs to sign two more players – reports
Phakaaathi

Chiefs to sign two more players – reports

Zongo goes AWOL again
Phakaaathi

Zongo goes AWOL again

Sundowns down Ajax to extend lead at the top
Phakaaathi

Sundowns down Ajax to extend lead at the top

Micho gives Nyatama a nickname
Phakaaathi

Micho gives Nyatama a nickname

Castro starts Kaizer Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Castro starts Kaizer Chiefs training

fixtures

Wits vs SuperSport Utd
Maritzburg Utd vs Celtic
Ajax CT vs P Stars
Sundowns vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

Ajax CT 1-2 Sundowns
Celtic 2-1 Arrows
AmaZulu 0-2 Chippa Utd
Pirates 3-1 Baroka FC
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 16 31
2 Cape Town City 16 27
3 Free State Stars 16 25
4 Kaizer Chiefs 16 23
5 Orlando Pirates 16 23
6 Baroka FC 16 22
7 Maritzburg United 15 21
8 Bloem Celtic 14 20
9 Chippa United 15 19
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 Polokwane City 15 18
12 SuperSport United 12 17
13 AmaZulu 13 15
14 Platinum Stars 16 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 16 13
16 Bidvest Wits 15 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.