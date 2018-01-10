Dove Wome leaves SuperSport

Wome’s contract with Matsatsantsa was set to expire at the end of the season, however, both parties agreed to terminate it.

The midfielder’s agent Michael Ngobeni says he is trying to find a team in Azerbaijan for the player.

“The coach (Eric Tinkler) told me that he will not renew my contract when it ends in June. So I thought it was best that I leave now because it is clear that I am not in his plans. SuperSport have been good to me but the coach didn’t like my style of play. Unfortunately, it is like that in football. One coach will come to the team and like the way you play, then another will get there and not like how you play,” Wome told Isolezwe.

Wome made it clear that there is no bad blood between him and coach Eric Tinkler.

“If you remember I got most of my game time when we played in Caf Confederation Cup. After the Caf competition I was on the bench, the fact that he doesn’t like my style doesn’t mean I have to hold a grudge against him.”

