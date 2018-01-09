Zongo goes AWOL again

Sources close to the team have revealed that Zongo was supposed to meet with club management on Monday afternoon to finalise his contract but he never showed up and by midday on Tuesday his whereabouts were still a mystery to the team.

“I have just heard that the team’s driver was sent to the hotel where he had been booked but didn’t find him. They thought he had organised transport with friends but he never showed up. He still hasn’t told anyone where he is and his phone is off,” said a source at the Pietermaritzburg-based team.

“I heard that he was spotted at 033 Club in Pietermaritzburg and it looks like he has not taken a bath for some time because he was wearing the same outfit he was last seen wearing on Friday.”

Eagles were set to give Zongo another chance after he had spent the past six months in jail awaiting trial for an alleged rape incident that took place in 2013.

