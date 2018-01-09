 
PSL News 9.1.2018 02:19 pm

Zongo goes AWOL again

Phakaaathi Reporter
Masibusane Zongo (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Phakaaathi has learnt that Masibusane Zongo has again gone AWOL after being handed another lifeline by National First Division (NFD) side, Royal Eagles.

Sources close to the team have revealed that Zongo was supposed to meet with club management on Monday afternoon to finalise his contract but he never showed up and by midday on Tuesday his whereabouts were still a mystery to the team.

READ: Zongo returns to Royal Eagles

“I have just heard that the team’s driver was sent to the hotel where he had been booked but didn’t find him. They thought he had organised transport with friends but he never showed up. He still hasn’t told anyone where he is and his phone is off,” said a source at the Pietermaritzburg-based team.

“I heard that he was spotted at 033 Club in Pietermaritzburg and it looks like he has not taken a bath for some time because he was wearing the same outfit he was last seen wearing on Friday.”

Eagles were set to give Zongo another chance after he had spent the past six months in jail awaiting trial for an alleged rape incident that took place in 2013.

fixtures

Ajax CT vs Sundowns
Wits vs SuperSport Utd
Maritzburg Utd vs Celtic
Ajax CT vs P Stars
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 2-1 Arrows
AmaZulu 0-2 Chippa Utd
Pirates 3-1 Baroka FC
P Stars 0-1 CT City
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 15 28
2 Cape Town City 16 27
3 Free State Stars 16 25
4 Kaizer Chiefs 16 23
5 Orlando Pirates 16 23
6 Baroka FC 16 22
7 Maritzburg United 15 21
8 Bloem Celtic 14 20
9 Chippa United 15 19
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 Polokwane City 15 18
12 SuperSport United 12 17
13 AmaZulu 13 15
14 Platinum Stars 16 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 15 13
16 Bidvest Wits 15 11
Click to see full log table

