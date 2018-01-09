 
Castro starts Kaizer Chiefs training

Phakaaathi Reporter
Leonardo Castro with Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung

Leonardo Castro has officially started training with his new team, Kaizer Chiefs, today.

Castro joined Amakhosi from Mamelodi Sundowns last month, but has been away in Colombia.

Chiefs today announced on their official Twitter account that the player has begun training with the team.

“I appreciate the opportunity to play for Chiefs, and I will make sure to repay the confidence and trust the Club has shown in me,” Castro is quoted as saying on Chiefs’ Twitter account.

Chiefs have signed Castro, Kabelo Mahlasela and Siphelele Ntshangase during the current January transfer window. They have also promoted left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya from their development ranks.

Ntiya-Ntiya made his debut for Amakhosi during the goalless draw against SuperSport United last Saturday.

Mahlasela, however, faces up to three months on the sidelines with a seemingly serious knee injury.

Chiefs next face Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

poll

