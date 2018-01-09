Komphela lauds Chiefs development structures

The left-back made his Chiefs debut in a goalless draw against SuperSport United last Saturday, following in the footsteps of the likes of Wiseman Meyiwa and Siyabonga Ngezana.

“We told the chairman that Ntiya-Ntiya was ready a long time ago and he could slot in at any time,” Komphela told the club’s website.

“Our youth graduates have been impressive this season, including Ngezana and Meyiwa who both scored on their respective debuts. Credit must go to the Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy for their role in bringing them through.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.