 
menu
PSL News 8.1.2018 01:42 pm

Komphela resting his hopes on new Chiefs trio

Michaelson Gumede
Leonardo Castro with Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung

Leonardo Castro with Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs coach Komphela is expecting new signings Kabelo Mahlasela, Siphelele Ntshangase and Leonardo Castro to play instrumental roles in the team’s quest to win some silverware this season.

“Leo Castro will help us with striking and getting goals where possible,” said Komphela.

“Ntshangase will help us in the midfield,” Komphela said of the highly rated attacking midfielder.

However, Komphela will have to wait a little longer before he can hand Mahlasela his debut as the 26-year-old is expected to be side-lined for at least three months.

“Unfortunately he got injured in his first session with us,” Komphela explained.

“By the look of things it looks like a long term injury, it is just a pity that we will be losing Mahlasela for possibly three months,” added the Chiefs coach.

READ: New Chiefs recruit Mahlasela could be out for months

Nonetheless, Komphela holds the 26-year-old’s talent in high regard as he expects him to reproduce his impressive showing that he delivered while at Bloemfontein Celtic.

“If you look back, most of the best players in the world, whether it is the Footballer-of-the-Year or Ballon d’Or winners, they are all people who are unbelievably dynamic… maybe Cristiano Ronaldo is an exception. We have those kinds of players here, they are very dynamic.

“I am not trying to say these kids are going to be Ballon d’Or winners. I’m trying to say Mahlasela will give you that dimension,” said the former Free State Stars mentor.

READ: Mahlasela talks about his ‘dream’ Chiefs move

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Juventus lose Dybala for a month
Phakaaathi

Juventus lose Dybala for a month

PSG want answers as Pastore and Cavani miss Cup tie
Phakaaathi

PSG want answers as Pastore and Cavani miss Cup tie

Usain Bolt secures trial with Borussia Dortmund
Phakaaathi

Usain Bolt secures trial with Borussia Dortmund

Arrows snap up Chiefs’ target
Phakaaathi

Arrows snap up Chiefs’ target

Matuidi fury at racist abuse in Cagliari Serie A game
Phakaaathi

Matuidi fury at racist abuse in Cagliari Serie A game

fixtures

Ajax CT vs Sundowns
Wits vs SuperSport Utd
Maritzburg Utd vs Celtic
Ajax CT vs P Stars
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 2-1 Arrows
AmaZulu 0-2 Chippa Utd
Pirates 3-1 Baroka FC
P Stars 0-1 CT City
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 15 28
2 Cape Town City 16 27
3 Free State Stars 16 25
4 Kaizer Chiefs 16 23
5 Orlando Pirates 16 23
6 Baroka FC 16 22
7 Maritzburg United 15 21
8 Bloem Celtic 14 20
9 Chippa United 15 19
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 Polokwane City 15 18
12 SuperSport United 12 17
13 AmaZulu 13 15
14 Platinum Stars 16 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 15 13
16 Bidvest Wits 15 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.