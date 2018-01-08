Komphela resting his hopes on new Chiefs trio

“Leo Castro will help us with striking and getting goals where possible,” said Komphela.

“Ntshangase will help us in the midfield,” Komphela said of the highly rated attacking midfielder.

However, Komphela will have to wait a little longer before he can hand Mahlasela his debut as the 26-year-old is expected to be side-lined for at least three months.

“Unfortunately he got injured in his first session with us,” Komphela explained.

“By the look of things it looks like a long term injury, it is just a pity that we will be losing Mahlasela for possibly three months,” added the Chiefs coach.

Nonetheless, Komphela holds the 26-year-old’s talent in high regard as he expects him to reproduce his impressive showing that he delivered while at Bloemfontein Celtic.

“If you look back, most of the best players in the world, whether it is the Footballer-of-the-Year or Ballon d’Or winners, they are all people who are unbelievably dynamic… maybe Cristiano Ronaldo is an exception. We have those kinds of players here, they are very dynamic.

“I am not trying to say these kids are going to be Ballon d’Or winners. I’m trying to say Mahlasela will give you that dimension,” said the former Free State Stars mentor.

