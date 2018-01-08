NFD thrills as 27 goals are scored

At least 27 goals were scored as the country’s second tier league resumed as teams registered big margin wins.

While Highlands Park are still on cruise mode, Ubuntu Cape Town and Richards Bay seem to have realised that if they don’t start collecting points, they might find themselves playing in the amateur ranks next season.

CT All Stars 2 (L. Setelele x 2) Mthatha Bucks 2 (M. Rantabane; L. Bhengu)

Amathol’amnyama had to come from behind twice to secure an important point away to Igugu leKapa. Lucky Setelele took his tally to six goals with a brace but his efforts were not to be fruitfull with Mashole Rantabane and Linda Bhengu cancelling his goals. Bucks are still second from bottom with 14 points after 16 matches while Igugu leKapa are also yet to get back to challenging for a play-offs position.

Black Leopards 4 (M. Musonda x 3; X. Ndlovu) AmaTuks 0

Mwape Musonda was in his element as he scored three times to ensure Lidoda Duvha keep the three points against a high flying AmaTuks side. Xolani Ndlovu also added his name to the score sheet in an entertaining match at Thohoyandou Stadium. Leopards are now eighth on the log and could still challenge for promotion.

Uthongathi 1 (S. Vilane) Richards Bay 2 (M. Hlophe; S. Mkhulise)

The Rich Boys registered their third win of the season and took a giant leap towards safety from relegation as Jean Luscuito’s influence in the team begins to take shape. Menzi Hlophe and S’phelele Mkhulise scored a goal each to ensure they win their first KwaZulu-Natal derby this season while Siyabonga Vilane’s goal was not enough to help his ailing side.

Royal Eagles 3 (N. Zulu; B. Komane; Z. Mkhize) Mbombela United 4 (T. Tatjie; P. Sekome x 3)

Kosta Papic’s side put up a gallant performance but it was not enough to stop a determined Tingwenyama side from snatching the full points at Harry Gwala Stadium. Nkosi Zulu, Boikanyo Komane and Zukile Mkhize’s goals proved to be worthless Phetlelo Sekome’s hatrick and Tsidiso Tantjie’s goal ensured Tingwenyama went back home with smiles on their faces.

Stellenbosch 0 Tshakhuma 2 (T. Ndlovu; A. Kapinge)

Tshakhuma continued their giant killing binge as they beat Stellenbosch 2-0 to move up to sixth place with 23 points, 10 behind leaders Highlands Park. Themba Ndlovu and Alion Kapinge scored for the Thohoyandou. Tshakhuma have made it clear they are looking to challenge for at least a play-offs position.

Real Kings 1 (S. Motsepa) Jomo Cosmos 0

The absence of Mxolisi Macuphu and Linda Mntambo was immediately felt as Ezenkosi suffered their first defeat in six matches. Macuphu and Mntambo were sold to Chippa united and the latter made an immediate impact as he scored twice to help the Chilli Boys to a 2-0 win over AmaZulu on Sunday. Sello Motsepa was the hero for the magic Boys who burst into third position and have vowed to push for promotion.

Super Eagles 0 Highlands Park 3 (C. Katjiukua; M. Sekola x2)

Catch us if you can. This seems to be the message the Lions of the North are sending out to their rivals in this division as they continue their winning streak and opened up a five point gap at the top of the standings following their 3-0 demolition of Super Eagles. Chris Katjiukua opened the scoring and Moeketsi Sekola introduced himself to his new club with a a brace after being recalled from his loan spell at Chippa United.

Ubuntu CT 2 (R. Chivariro x2) Witbank Spurs 1 (C. Dube)

Ranga Chivariro jumped to the top of the goal scorers chart when he scored a brace which helped Ubuntu register their first home win this season. Ubuntu however remain rooted to the bottom but will hope to build on their performance to move away from relegation zone. Cleopas Dube score the consolation goal for Siyavutha who dropped to ninth.

