Celtic target Arrows win

Siwelele were one of the stand-out sides and collected 20 points from 14 games to end 2017 in sixth place.

Under the guidance of Veselin Jelusic, they have looked an excellent team and Abafana Bes’thende boss Clinton Larsen is expecting a difficult ride in the Free State.

“Celtic have done really well, especially in the second part of the first round,” he said of the Telkom Knockout runners-up. “They’re always a difficult proposition especially at home, so we’re expecting a difficult one.

“But we’re confident in our own systems and players and we hope to start the year positively.”

The hosts have also done some excellent business in the January transfer window by signing Lorenzo Gordinho from Kaizer Chiefs and Kabelo Mahlasela of Chippa United.

Both are expected to be available for selection.

Arrows on the other hand have brought in former Celtic man Danny Venter, who could start, but Nkanyiso Mngwengwe is suspended.

The Durban side, who were in the league’s top two for a large chunk of the season, have slumped horribly in recent rounds. They are without a win in 11 games and will head into the game in 10th.

