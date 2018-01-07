 
PSL News 7.1.2018 11:14 am

Celtic target Arrows win

Phakaaathi
Veselin Jelušić, Coach of Bloemfontein Celtic. (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Bloemfontein Celtic will be looking to build on the solid foundation laid last year when they take on Golden Arrows in their first match of 2018 at the Dr. Molemela Stadium on Sunday.

Siwelele were one of the stand-out sides and collected 20 points from 14 games to end 2017 in sixth place.

Follow the game live HERE!

Under the guidance of Veselin Jelusic, they have looked an excellent team and Abafana Bes’thende boss Clinton Larsen is expecting a difficult ride in the Free State.

“Celtic have done really well, especially in the second part of the first round,” he said of the Telkom Knockout runners-up. “They’re always a difficult proposition especially at home, so we’re expecting a difficult one.

“But we’re confident in our own systems and players and we hope to start the year positively.”

The hosts have also done some excellent business in the January transfer window by signing Lorenzo Gordinho from Kaizer Chiefs and Kabelo Mahlasela of Chippa United.

Both are expected to be available for selection.

Arrows on the other hand have brought in former Celtic man Danny Venter, who could start, but Nkanyiso Mngwengwe is suspended.

The Durban side, who were in the league’s top two for a large chunk of the season, have slumped horribly in recent rounds. They are without a win in 11 games and will head into the game in 10th.

fixtures

Celtic vs Arrows
AmaZulu vs Chippa Utd
Ajax CT vs Sundowns
Wits vs SuperSport Utd
Click to see full fixtures

results

Pirates 3-1 Baroka FC
P Stars 0-1 CT City
SuperSport Utd 0-0 Chiefs
P City 3-2 Sundowns
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 15 28
2 Cape Town City 16 27
3 Free State Stars 16 25
4 Kaizer Chiefs 16 23
5 Orlando Pirates 16 23
6 Baroka FC 16 22
7 Maritzburg United 15 21
8 Bloem Celtic 14 20
9 Chippa United 15 19
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 Polokwane City 15 18
12 SuperSport United 12 17
13 AmaZulu 13 15
14 Platinum Stars 16 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 15 13
16 Bidvest Wits 15 11
Click to see full log table

poll

