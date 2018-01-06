 
SuperSport confirm Webber signing

Jamie Webber (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United on Saturday confirmed the signing of midfielder Jamie Webber and have recalled 17-year-old Luke Le Roux from his loan, both from Stellenbosch FC.

The 19-year-old Webber, caught the Attention of Matsatsantsa following his performances in the in the 2017 Cosafa Cup.

Le Roux was signed by SuperSport as a 15-year-old in 2015, and spent the last year and a half on loan at Stellenbosch, completing his schooling.

SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews believes that Webber and Le Roux represent a new wave of youngsters at the club that can take United forward.

“Luke and Jamie join our established youngsters like Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule, along with new recruits such as Darren Smith and Dylan Stoffels,” said Matthews.

“Fagrie Lakay was not getting the game time he needs and we decided to let him go out on loan but he is still in our plans and hopefully will get a chance at Ajax.”

“We have a host of young exciting players who can help take us forward to sustained future success.”

