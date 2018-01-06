 
menu
PSL News 6.1.2018 08:26 am

Ajax let lead slip against Maritzburg

Phakaaathi
Brandon Petersen of Ajax Cape Town is beaten by a goal from Siyanda Xulu of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Ajax Cape Town and Maritzburg United at Cape Town Stadium. (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Brandon Petersen of Ajax Cape Town is beaten by a goal from Siyanda Xulu of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Ajax Cape Town and Maritzburg United at Cape Town Stadium. (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Ajax Cape Town surrendered an early lead at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night to go down 2-1 to Maritzburg United in a lively league encounter.

Ajax made the perfect start, going ahead after only five minutes when Tashrique Morris powered in a simple header at the back post from Tercious Malepe.

The Team of Choice slowly but surely played themselves back into the game and were close to scoring when Deolin Mekoa’s 20th minute pile-driver was tipped over the bar by Ajax keeper Jody February.

Shortly after that Mohau Mokate sent a shot just wide of the upright as Maritzburg continued to threaten.

The KZN side kept up the pressure and had a couple of penalty appeals turned down as Ajax were forced into some desperate defending, including a goal-line clearance from Malepe.

At the other end of the field, a rare chance for the Cape side three minutes before the interval saw Mario Booysen’s header well saved by Richard Ofori.

Maritzburg restored what was deserved parity just 40 seconds after the restart after they broke down the left, before working the ball to Mekoa, who fired in a clinical drive from a tight angle.

Ajax could have reclaimed their lead on 61 minutes when the ball broke kindly for Morris, but he skied his shot into the stands.

But instead it was the visitors who went in front, with Siyanda Xulu heading home a powerful header after a Mekoa corner kick with 20 minutes to play.

The Team of Choice were able to tighten things up at the back to good effect in the closing stages of the game, and Ajax never really looked like mounting any kind of come-back as they lost to Maritzburg for the second time this season.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Chiefs youngster joins senior team
Phakaaathi

Chiefs youngster joins senior team

Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing
Phakaaathi

Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing

Sundowns and Pirates talk to United about Brockie
Phakaaathi

Sundowns and Pirates talk to United about Brockie

Mahlasela talks about his ‘dream’ Chiefs move
Phakaaathi

Mahlasela talks about his ‘dream’ Chiefs move

Komphela involved in signing new Chiefs players
Phakaaathi

Komphela involved in signing new Chiefs players

fixtures

P City vs Sundowns
SuperSport Utd vs Chiefs
Pirates vs Baroka
P Stars vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Wits 0-1 FS Stars
Ajax CT 1-2 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Free State Stars 16 25
3 Cape Town City 15 24
4 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
5 Baroka FC 15 22
6 Maritzburg United 15 21
7 Orlando Pirates 15 20
8 Chippa United 15 19
9 Bloem Celtic 13 19
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 15 13
16 Bidvest Wits 15 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.