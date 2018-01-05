 
local soccer 5.1.2018 10:58 am

Kgatlana to focus on improving after Caf awards disappointment

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa celebrates a goal (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa celebrates a goal (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana has vowed to continue working hard to ensure that she takes her career to the next level.

The University of Western Cape player lost out to Nigerian Asisat Oshoala on the Caf African Women Player of the Year award in Ghana, Accra on Thursday night.

“It is all part of growth, I’m happy to have been nominated and represented my country. This nomination means a lot to me and it has motivated me to continue working hard,” said Kgatlana.

On a brighter note, Banyana Banyana were voted as the African national Women’s Team of the Year and Kgatlana says she is grateful to everyone behind the team especially their sponsors Sasol and Safa.

“Sasol has played quite a huge role in developing women’s football in South Africa. We are happy to be showcasing our talents each and every time we get inside the pitch. It is all thanks to Sasol and Safa.”

