 
menu
PSL News 5.1.2018 11:04 am

Ajax sign SuperSport’s Fagrie Lakay

Phakaaathi Reporter
Fagrie Lakay (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Fagrie Lakay (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Lakay joins the Urban Warriors on loan for the remainder of the current season.

Ajax Cape Town on Friday confirmed the signing of Fagrie Lakay from SuperSport United.

The 20-year-old joins the Urban Warriors on loan for the remainder of the current season.

Lakay, who hails from Manenberg in the Western Cape, joined Matsatsantsa from Santos in August 2015 having broken on to the scene as a teenager.

Aged 17 years, 5 months and 30 days, Lakay became the youngest ever Bafana Bafana international when he took to the field against the Ivory Coast in November, 2014.

The record was previously held by former Ajax Cape Town star Rivaldo Coetzee.

Lakay becomes the Urban Warriors fourth signing of the current transfer window, following the acquisition of Muzi Thabotha, Tendai Ndoro and Gerald Takwara.

Ajax are set to meet Maritzburg United at Cape Town Stadium tonight at 8pm.

Follow the game live HERE!

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Twala flirting with a Maritzburg loan move – agent
Phakaaathi

Twala flirting with a Maritzburg loan move – agent

Twitter blasts Chiefs for signing good players before replacing Komphela
Phakaaathi

Twitter blasts Chiefs for signing good players before replacing Komphela

Ntshangase completes Kaizer Chiefs move
Phakaaathi

Ntshangase completes Kaizer Chiefs move

Khuzwayo wants rotation policy at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Khuzwayo wants rotation policy at Chiefs

Salah goes from Chelsea flop to African king
Phakaaathi

Salah goes from Chelsea flop to African king

fixtures

Celtic vs SuperSport
Ajax CT vs Maritzburg Utd
Wits vs FS Stars
P City vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Arrows 0-0 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Cape Town City 15 24
3 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
4 Baroka FC 15 22
5 Free State Stars 15 22
6 Orlando Pirates 15 20
7 Chippa United 15 19
8 Bloem Celtic 13 19
9 Maritzburg United 14 18
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 14 13
16 Bidvest Wits 14 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.