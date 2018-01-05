Ajax sign SuperSport’s Fagrie Lakay

Ajax Cape Town on Friday confirmed the signing of Fagrie Lakay from SuperSport United.

The 20-year-old joins the Urban Warriors on loan for the remainder of the current season.

Lakay, who hails from Manenberg in the Western Cape, joined Matsatsantsa from Santos in August 2015 having broken on to the scene as a teenager.

Aged 17 years, 5 months and 30 days, Lakay became the youngest ever Bafana Bafana international when he took to the field against the Ivory Coast in November, 2014.

The record was previously held by former Ajax Cape Town star Rivaldo Coetzee.

Lakay becomes the Urban Warriors fourth signing of the current transfer window, following the acquisition of Muzi Thabotha, Tendai Ndoro and Gerald Takwara.

Ajax are set to meet Maritzburg United at Cape Town Stadium tonight at 8pm.

Follow the game live HERE!

