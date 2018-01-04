 
PSL News 4.1.2018 10:24 am

Celtic release Khethokwakhe Masuku

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khethokwakhe Masuku of Celtics during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Maritzburg United at Dr. Molemela Stadium on August 24, 2016 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Charle Lombard/Gallo Images)

Bloemfontein Celtic have parted ways with Khethokwakhe Masuku in their first week back at the office.

The club’s CEO, Khumbulani Konco, confirmed the player is no longer with them.

“Yes, it’s like that, he has been released. He is no longer a Celtic player,” Konco told KickOff.

The former Orlando Pirates player didn’t get game time this season under coach Veselin Jelusic.

“I’m not sure which team I will be joining, I will see. Anything that comes because I can play under any coach. My stay at Celtic was alright, we had a wonderful relationship. I enjoyed my stay at Celtic even though I didn’t enjoy much game time, but everything was okay. I had good brothers there, because even when this happened we sat down with them, and we spoke. I’m not surprised they understood my situation.

“It’s not worth it to stay in a team and not play. This season I had only a few games.”

