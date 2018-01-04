Celtic release Khethokwakhe Masuku

The club’s CEO, Khumbulani Konco, confirmed the player is no longer with them.

“Yes, it’s like that, he has been released. He is no longer a Celtic player,” Konco told KickOff.

The former Orlando Pirates player didn’t get game time this season under coach Veselin Jelusic.

“I’m not sure which team I will be joining, I will see. Anything that comes because I can play under any coach. My stay at Celtic was alright, we had a wonderful relationship. I enjoyed my stay at Celtic even though I didn’t enjoy much game time, but everything was okay. I had good brothers there, because even when this happened we sat down with them, and we spoke. I’m not surprised they understood my situation.

“It’s not worth it to stay in a team and not play. This season I had only a few games.”

