Dlamini makes surprise Banyana return

Dlamini is on the list of 26 players called up by interim coach Desiree Ellis, who also called up USA-based Amogelang Motau, Kaylin Swart, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Kelso Peaking.

Banyana and Sweden will play twice with the first game on January 18 being played behind closed doors, while the second encounter on January 21 will be open for the public at the Cape Town Stadium.

Banyana will assemble for camp on January 14 to prepare for the matches.

