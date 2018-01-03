 
PSL News 3.1.2018 09:51 am

Wits release former Bafana captain

Phakaaathi Reporter
Steven Pienaar of Bidvest Wits (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Bidvest Wits have released former Bafana Bafana skipper Steven Pienaar from his contract.

Earlier, Phakaaathi reported that Pienaar was on his way out of Wits after failing to live up to expectations and now it has since been confirmed that he has been released.

The 35-year-old former Ajax Amsterdam, Borussia Dortmund, Everton and Sunderland playmaker was signed by Wits ahead of the 2017/18 season.

But the former Bafana Bafana’s impact at the Clever Boys was minimal and now they have released him, with six months still left on his contract.

Wits have already signed Edwin Gyimah and Lehlohonolo Majoro.

They’ve already secured Thobani Mncwango, Robyn Johannes and Denis Weidlich on pre-contracts.

