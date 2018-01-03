Wits release former Bafana captain

Earlier, Phakaaathi reported that Pienaar was on his way out of Wits after failing to live up to expectations and now it has since been confirmed that he has been released.

The 35-year-old former Ajax Amsterdam, Borussia Dortmund, Everton and Sunderland playmaker was signed by Wits ahead of the 2017/18 season.

But the former Bafana Bafana’s impact at the Clever Boys was minimal and now they have released him, with six months still left on his contract.

Wits have already signed Edwin Gyimah and Lehlohonolo Majoro.

They’ve already secured Thobani Mncwango, Robyn Johannes and Denis Weidlich on pre-contracts.

Bidvest Wits have confirmed the “precontract” signing of Thobani Mncwango, Robyn Johannes & Denis Weidlich with effect from 1 July 2018. Edwin Gyimah has also signed with our club with effect from 1 January 2018. Sifiso Myeni has been recalled from his loan with immediate effect. — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) 2 January 2018

