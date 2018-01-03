Celtic sign former Pirates star

The 24-year-old joins Siwelele from Chippa United on a two-year deal.

Celtic announced Masuku’s signing on their official Twitter account.

Bloemfontein Celtic is proud to announce the signing of midfielder, Menzi Masuku on a 2 & half year contract. The player will start training with the rest of the team tomorrow (Wednesday). #SiweleleSaMasele pic.twitter.com/Aact9v4Pnx — Bloemfontein Celtic (@Bloem_Celtic) 2 January 2018

Masuku becomes Celtic’s first signing of the January transfer period.

The former Bucs midfielder will be hoping to get more game time at Celtic after making only seven appearances in the league for Chippa this season.

