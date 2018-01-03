 
PSL News 3.1.2018 09:19 am

Celtic sign former Pirates star

Phakaaathi Reporter
Menzi Masuku (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Bloemfontein Celtic have confirmed the signing of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Menzi Masuku.

The 24-year-old joins Siwelele from Chippa United on a two-year deal.

Celtic announced Masuku’s signing on their official Twitter account.

Masuku becomes Celtic’s first signing of the January transfer period.

The former Bucs midfielder will be hoping to get more game time at Celtic after making only seven appearances in the league for Chippa this season.

