PSL News 2.1.2018 10:29 am

City snap up Kenyan striker

Phakaaathi Reporter
Benni McCarthy, head coach of Cape Town City (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Cape Town City announced on Tuesday that they had signed 21 year-old striker Masoud Juma from Kariobangi Sharks in the Kenyan Premier League.

Juma, according to City, will get his work permit this week, and join up with his new team on January 8.

“At just 21, Juma has proven to be Africa’s most prolific goalscorer. His quality is evident, as is the interest for him in Europe. He is still young and needs to be nurtured. But once he adapts and settles in, he has all the makings of a lethal out and out nine…” said City coach Benni McCarthy in a club statement.

“We’ve had to rely on our possessional dominance to win games. Most of our goals come from midfielders. We’re building a team for the future so it’s nice to start putting together a group of young promising strikers who can score goals for the club going forward”.

Juma was top scorer in this season’s Kenyan Premier League with 17 goals for his side.

 

