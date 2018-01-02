City snap up Kenyan striker

Juma, according to City, will get his work permit this week, and join up with his new team on January 8.

“At just 21, Juma has proven to be Africa’s most prolific goalscorer. His quality is evident, as is the interest for him in Europe. He is still young and needs to be nurtured. But once he adapts and settles in, he has all the makings of a lethal out and out nine…” said City coach Benni McCarthy in a club statement.

“We’ve had to rely on our possessional dominance to win games. Most of our goals come from midfielders. We’re building a team for the future so it’s nice to start putting together a group of young promising strikers who can score goals for the club going forward”.

Juma was top scorer in this season’s Kenyan Premier League with 17 goals for his side.

Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of 21 year old Kenyan international striker, and African top goalscorer of the year – Masoud Juma!#iamCityFC #FutureIsNow pic.twitter.com/voD72kR5d7 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 2, 2018

