PSL News 2.1.2018 10:12 am

Castro set to snub Chiefs?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Leonardo Castro with Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung

Leonardo Castro with Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung

A report from France on Monday suggested that Mamelodi Sundowns striker Leonardo Castro could sign for Ligue 1 side Amiens, even though Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns have already announced that the Colombian striker will join Amakhosi from the Brazilians in the January transfer window.

French newspaper L’Equipe reported on Monday that Amiens were looking to add Castro to their striking department.

This led to frantic speculation on social media that Castro could indeed be about to snub Amakhosi and make a move instead to France, giving Chiefs an unwanted surprise at the start of 2018.

