PSL News 29.12.2017 08:47 am

Modise wants to take City to the top

Phakaaathi Reporter
Teko Modise of Cape Town City (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Cape Town City midfielder Teko Modise is looking at staying at the Mother City based club even after retiring, as he sets his eyes on helping the club to be recognised all over the world.

Modise, who joined City from Mamelodi Sundowns prior to the start of the 2017/2018 season, has been one of the key members of Benni McCarthy’s squad, though injuries have someway derailed him from showing his full potential.

“Life at Cape Town City has been great. We are a team with a lot of potential. I want to be part of this for as long as I can, even beyond playing. I want to see Cape Town City as one of the most recognised teams,” Modise was quoted as saying by the club.

