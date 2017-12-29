Modise wants to take City to the top

Modise, who joined City from Mamelodi Sundowns prior to the start of the 2017/2018 season, has been one of the key members of Benni McCarthy’s squad, though injuries have someway derailed him from showing his full potential.

“Life at Cape Town City has been great. We are a team with a lot of potential. I want to be part of this for as long as I can, even beyond playing. I want to see Cape Town City as one of the most recognised teams,” Modise was quoted as saying by the club.

