Pitso mum on Sundowns’ interest in Ngoma

The Mamelodi Sundowns mentor is a known admirer of the 28-year-old as he tried to lure him the Chloorkop at the start of the season.

Phakaaathi understands that Masandawana are set to renew their interest in the former Orlando Pirates attacker in the upcoming January transfer window.

City chairman John Comitis was not happy with Mosimane’s manner of approach as he accused the former Bafana Bafana with poaching players at the start of the season.

Mosimane then received what he describes as a “love letter” from the mother city-based campaigners at the time he was reportedly chasing the signatures of Ngoma and then captain Lebogang Manyama, who now plies his trade in Turkey for Konyaspor.

In fear of a similar reprimand that he received from City the last time he expressed his interest in Ngoma, Mosimane wants to maintain his silence.

“I don’t want to talk about Ngoma,” said Mosimane.

“I am going to get that love letter that circulates around the whole country. It is not right because I am going to be in trouble if I talk. Let’s leave Ngoma, he is a Cape Town City player.”

“Let other people talk, let’s see if Cape Town City are talking about players that they want,” he added.

