Chiefs, Pirates target to stay with Sundowns

Zwane, whose contract was set to expire in June, was said to have attracted interest from Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, as well as SuperSport United.

However, Mosimane revealed after his side’s 1-0 loss to Cape Town City that the Bafana Bafana midfielder is staying put at Chloorkop.

“Themba Zwane has renewed the contract. They don’t want to go. How can you leave this [pointing to the fans]? Where are you going to go? If you go overseas that’s okay but in South Africa, where are you going to go?” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

Mosimane also revealed that Tiyani Mabunda has also renewed his contract and that Bangaly Soumahoro is set to sign an extension today (Wednesday).

Khama Billiat, however, looks set to leave Sundowns at the end of the season, as he is yet to commit to a new contract.

“We want him to stay, we want him to renew, but it’s all up to him and he’s not playing as well. How many games has he played this year, four-five? Hopefully he stays, we’d love him to stay. But if he decides to go, it’s up to him,” commented Mosimane.

