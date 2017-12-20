Sundowns to sign ‘quality’ players in January

A number of players at Sundowns might not renew their contracts which expire at the end of the 2017/18 season and Mosimane is preparing for their departures.

“We will lose two or three and we will bring in three or four. You have to understand that for us in January it’s the preparation for the Caf Champions League that starts in February. We need three or four quality players that should bring the product a little bit up. We kept a few guys because of the Champions League and we knew that in December we have to shed them,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“Khama [Billiat] is the only one we have not sat down with but the others will stay. Themba Zwane has renewed his contract, it’s just that we don’t want to talk about it. [Tiyani] Mabunda has renewed, Bangaly [Soumahoro] will renew tomorrow I think.

“Khama is a story of [Mesut] Ozil, it’s the story of [Alexis] Sanchez. It is the way it is and we are open about it. We want him to stay, we want him to renew, but it’s all up to him and he’s not playing as well. How many games has he played this year, four-five? Hopefully he stays, we’d love him to stay. But if he decides to go, it’s up to him.

“He’s got the power. When you’re in a contract, it’s like that. You’ve got the power, but we had to release Leo [Castro] to go play. The “CBD” is gone, I have to start another one.”

