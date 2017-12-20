Wounded SuperSport hope end winless run

To make it worse, Matsatsantsa have now gone four successive games without winning a single game.

Tonight, United are away to a demoralised Bloemfontein Celtic side that was thrashed 4-1 by Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Tinkler is not sure whether the players will be up to the task as he reckons they are already feeling the festive season bug.

“This is holiday mode in my mind, not fatigue,” he said.

“The harsh reality is that when the guys lost the Caf Confederation Cup final to TP Mazembe, they realised that psychologically and emotionally it took a lot out them. I am sure most of them can’t wait to see this December break and it has come at a very good time for us. But at the same time for me that is not an excuse, they are professional footballers and they need to apply themselves as such and I don’t think we did that in the last three games,” Tinkler added.

Celtic assistant coach Lehlohonolo Seema is pleased with Siwelele’s start to the season as they find themselves in the top eight going into their last game of the year.

“We have had a better start to this season compared to last term. I don’t think this should be called a break (Christmas) because it is just for us to have lunch with the families and then we come back,” he said.

The former Orlando Pirates captain will be happy to have head coach Veselin Jelusic back in the dugout after the Serb missed their last game against Masandawana as he was away renewing his Uefa A licence.

“He is going to be back and then we will take it from there,” said Seema.

He continued: “Anyone can see there is an improvement in the team and in the way that we play, but there is still room for huge improvement.

“We are not going to get complacent. We are okay on where we are at the moment but we cannot relax.”

The match is set to take place at the Dr Molemela Stadium at 7.30pm

