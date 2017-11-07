Chiefs and Baroka to face PSL DC

On that day, Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela needed a police escort after Baroka beat Chiefs 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

According to a statement issued by the Premier Soccer League, Chiefs are charged with failure to provide adequate security that led to fans throwing missiles on the field.

Baroka have been charged for arriving late at a mandatory pre-match meeting.

Meanwhile, Chiefs midfielder has also been charged for entering the technical area although he was suspended.

The PSL statement:

The following matters will appear before the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee tonight, 07 November 2017.

BAROKA FC: The club has been charged with contravening the Compliance Manual after the club’s representative failed to arrive on time at the mandatory pre-match meeting ahead of their fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium 30 September 2017.

KAIZER CHIEFS: The club has been charged with failure to provide adequate security at their fixture against Baroka FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 30 September 2017 leading to a section of fans throwing objects on the field.

KAIZER CHIEFS and WILLARD KATSANDE: The club and Mr Katsande have been charged with contravening the Compliance Manual after Mr Katsande entered the technical area although he was suspended.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.