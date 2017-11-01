More reasons, less results for Chiefs

“We always want to win every match. It is just a pity that we didn’t win this one. But we have to look forward there is nothing we can do about this match now it is done and dusted,” said Komphela in a post-match interview.

READ: Polokwane hold Chiefs to a draw

He also rued the chances that his team created but failed to utilise which he felt could have given him a break from looking for reasons.

“We just have to go back and look at what we could have done better. And what we always say to Pule, he had a brilliant chance and also Shabba. Those are small chances that count because if you get one or two in everything changes. But as things are we just have to move on and keep giving reasons because there are no results,” said Komphela.

His next assignment is a Telkom Knockout quarter final clash against a resurgent Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

ALSO READ: Khuzwayo hints at possible Chiefs exit

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.