Roskruge set to realise Chelsea dream

Shield South Africa, in partnership with Chelsea FC, launched the Sbonis’iDiski campaign this year, which roamed the country, initially with the aim of selecting one player who would travel to London to visit the English Premier League club.

But in a surprise move at the final function at Tuks on Friday, it was announced that the winner, Quade Roskruge from Wentworth, Durban, would also be accompanied by the two other players in the top three, Joshua Roman and Alanzo Khun, both from Cape Town.

The winners will get the opportunity to train with Chelsea, and will get to meet some of the players, as well as attending the Blues’ game at home to Newcastle United on December 2.

Roskruge dropped to his knees when he was announced as the winner, and the 25 year-old said he was overcome with emotion.

“I just thought of my late mother, she just told me go and do what you always do best, play football and you will make it one day,” said Roskruge.

“She died when I was 12.”

READ: Conte blasts Chelsea after Roma Champions League rout

Three of Chelsea’s development coaches were involved in the final week of trials at Tuks, as well as former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphiwe Mkonza. Chelsea International Football Development Officer Steve Winnett explained why they decided on Roskruge.

“He is very talented,” said Winnett.

“We were primarily here to find a footballer, and I would say I that throughout the whole group there was strong talent.”

Roskruge describes himself as a left or right winger who is comfortable on the ball. Even though he is 25 he says he has not given up hope of making a career out of the game.

“I can play left and right wing but my dominant foot is my left,” he said.

“They trained me (here) as a left and right winger and sometimes they let me play the number 10 role as an attacking midfielder. I am still ambitious and want to make it, because the passion is still there … I will keep pushing until my legs can’t go anymore.”

Roskruge said he was also a long-time Chelsea fan.

“I have been a Chelsea fan since I was a young boy,” he said, adding that his favourite player is Eden Hazard.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.