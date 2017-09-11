Ertugral open to PSL return

Ertugral left Pirates in November last year following a heavy defeat to SuperSport United.

He later said goodbye to South Africa on social media, saying he was going back to Europe for good, but Ertugral now says he is ready to return “home”.

Speaking exclusively to Phakaaathi, Ertugral says he has been away from coaching to enjoy time away from the field, but he is ready to coach again now.

“South Africa is my home, it has always been my home. I wouldn’t mind returning to South Africa if a team wants me,” said Ertugral.

Ertugral also revealed that he turned down several job offers and also lost out on a job in England because of a work permit.

“I have received offers from several international teams, but I have turn them down. I was in talks with and almost signed a deal with a Championship side in England, the deal fell through because of the issue with the work permits in England, so I couldn’t get one in time before the start of the season,” commented Ertugral.

