 
menu
Local News 18.8.2017 10:40 am

Pirates yet to name captain

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Milutin Sredojevic coach of Orlando Pirates during the training at Rand Stadium. ( Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix)

Milutin Sredojevic coach of Orlando Pirates during the training at Rand Stadium. ( Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is yet to appoint a new captain of the club since the departure of Oupa Manyisa to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Pirates coach, however, revealed it will go to one of the experienced players and that he will also appoint three deputies.

“We have a group of mature and senior players who are supposed to lead. We shall decide who will wear the armband in the next 24 hours. Happy Jele is not available for the match,” said Sredovic on Thursday.

“However, I would like to have a captain and three deputies that could take responsibility in each department.”

Pirates won this fixture last season, beating Chippa 2-1 at Orlando Stadium on April 29, with Thamsanqa Gabuza and Thabo Matlaba netting the Buccaneers’ goals.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Ajax Cape Town 0 0
2 AmaZulu 0 0
3 Baroka FC 0 0
4 Bidvest Wits 0 0
5 Bloemfontein Celtic 0 0
6 Cape Town City 0 0
7 Chippa United 0 0
8 Free State Stars 0 0
9 Golden Arrows 0 0
10 Kaizer Chiefs 0 0
11 Mamelodi Sundowns 0 0
12 Maritzburg United 0 0
13 Orlando Pirates 0 0
14 Platinum Stars 0 0
15 Polokwane City 0 0
16 SuperSport United 0 0
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Nyatama explains Orlando Pirates move
Phakaaathi

Nyatama explains Orlando Pirates move

Kaizer Chiefs boss bids farewell to Doctor Khumalo
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Chiefs boss bids farewell to Doctor Khumalo

Why I snubbed Orlando Pirates – Williams
Phakaaathi

Why I snubbed Orlando Pirates – Williams

Doctor Khumalo: There’s no beef between me and Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Doctor Khumalo: There’s no beef between me and Kaizer Chiefs

Tshwane derby out to dethrone the Soweto derby
Phakaaathi

Tshwane derby out to dethrone the Soweto derby

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.