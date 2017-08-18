Pirates yet to name captain

The Pirates coach, however, revealed it will go to one of the experienced players and that he will also appoint three deputies.

“We have a group of mature and senior players who are supposed to lead. We shall decide who will wear the armband in the next 24 hours. Happy Jele is not available for the match,” said Sredovic on Thursday.

“However, I would like to have a captain and three deputies that could take responsibility in each department.”

Pirates won this fixture last season, beating Chippa 2-1 at Orlando Stadium on April 29, with Thamsanqa Gabuza and Thabo Matlaba netting the Buccaneers’ goals.

