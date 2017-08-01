Sundowns snap up Ghanaian goalkeeper – reports

According to GHANASoccernet.com, the 30-year-old keeper passed a medical in Accra this week ahead of joining the reigning African champions.

“The 30-year-old was available on a free transfer after leaving Spanish second-tier side Cordoba.

“Brimah will be competing for the number 1 spot with Uganda captain Denis Onyango, who has been their safest pair of hands.

“His international experience of playing in two Africa Cup of Nations, including the 2015 final, will be key for Pitso Mosimane’s side.

“He becomes the second Ghana international to sign for a PSL club after Richard Ofori moved to Maritzburg United from Ghanaian champions Wa All Stars,” reported GHANASoccernet.com

Brimah is set to replace Wayne Sandilands, who left Sundowns to join Orlando Pirates during the current transfer period.

