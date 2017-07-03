Troughton completes Free State Stars move

Following Serame Letsoaka’s exit from the club, Troughton has stepped in to replace him on the bench after signing a two-year deal with Ea Lla Koto.

Stars narrowly survived relegation last season after they finished 14th on the Absa Premiership table.

Troughton has been in charge of Stellenbosch in the National First Division, which failed to earn top flight status through the promotional playoffs last month.

Ea Lla Koto will target a higher finish in the league table standing in the 2017/18 season having stayed in the top tier because of a favourable goal difference.

