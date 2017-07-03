 
menu
PSL News 3.7.2017 11:36 am

Troughton completes Free State Stars move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sammy Troughton (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Sammy Troughton (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Free State Stars have appointed Sammy Troughton as their new coach for the 2017/season.

Following Serame Letsoaka’s exit from the club, Troughton has stepped in to replace him on the bench after signing a two-year deal with Ea Lla Koto.

Stars narrowly survived relegation last season after they finished 14th on the Absa Premiership table.

Troughton has been in charge of Stellenbosch in the National First Division, which failed to earn top flight status through the promotional playoffs last month.

Ea Lla Koto will target a higher finish in the league table standing in the 2017/18 season having stayed in the top tier because of a favourable goal difference.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Eymael vows to keep Stars on top 23.7.2018
Tshabalala backs Solinas to succeed at Chiefs 20.7.2018
Sundowns unveil new kit 19.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.