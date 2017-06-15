Isaacs extends Ajax’s stay

The midfielder, who played mostly as a right-back for Ajax last season, put pen to paper on Thursday.

Isaacs initially joined the club on a loan deal from Bidvest Wits before making his move back to the Mother City permanent in September 2015.

The 30-year-old made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Urban Warriors last season.

READ: Former Stars defender Nhlapo completes Ajax move

📝| Breaking: Erwin ‘Appels’ Isaacs has committed to the club for another 2 years ❤️🍎#WeAreAjaxCT #UrbanWarriors pic.twitter.com/Z4nlEHjhgQ — Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) 15 June 2017

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.