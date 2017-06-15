 
menu
PSL News 15.6.2017 03:09 pm

Isaacs extends Ajax’s stay

Phakaaathi Reporter
Erwin Isaacs of Ajax Cape Town (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Erwin Isaacs of Ajax Cape Town (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Ajax Cape Town defender Erwin Isaacs has penned a two-year extension with the club.

The midfielder, who played mostly as a right-back for Ajax last season, put pen to paper on Thursday.

Isaacs initially joined the club on a loan deal from Bidvest Wits before making his move back to the Mother City permanent in September 2015.

The 30-year-old made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Urban Warriors last season.

READ: Former Stars defender Nhlapo completes Ajax move

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.