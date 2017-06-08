New United coach to decide Brockie’s future

Matsatsantsa are expected to unveil a new coach at a press conference in Randburg on Thursday.

Tinkler has need tipped as United’s new coach following his departure from Cape Town City.

READ: Tinkler leaves City, joins SuperSport United

“It’s not a secret that Sundowns is interested in Brockie,” an official at Matsatsantsa told Kickoff.

“We are waiting for the announcement of the new coach. He will make his own assessment and recommendations.

“Brockie’s future with the club will be based on the recommendations and assessment by the new coach.”

Mamelodi Sundowns have shown interest in signing Brockie from United last season.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.