 
menu
PSL News 8.6.2017 10:11 am

New United coach to decide Brockie’s future

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie of SuperSport United. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Jeremy Brockie of SuperSport United. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Striker Jeremy Brockie’s future at SuperSport United will be determined by the incoming coach.

Matsatsantsa are expected to unveil a new coach at a press conference in Randburg on Thursday.

Tinkler has need tipped as United’s new coach following his departure from Cape Town City.

READ: Tinkler leaves City, joins SuperSport United 

“It’s not a secret that Sundowns is interested in Brockie,” an official at Matsatsantsa told Kickoff.

“We are waiting for the announcement of the new coach. He will make his own assessment and recommendations.

“Brockie’s future with the club will be based on the recommendations and assessment by the new coach.”

Mamelodi Sundowns have shown interest in signing Brockie from United last season.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mnguni gives Lakay advise on how to succeed at Sundowns   23.7.2018
Brockie likens first Sundowns goal to waiting for new born baby 23.7.2018
Tau happy to leave Brighton on loan 22.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.