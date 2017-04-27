Jomo Sono not worried about PSL charges

The PSL announced this week that Ezenkosi are set for a date with the league’s Disciplinary Committee on May 4.

“Jomo Cosmos FC has been charged for their failure to honour their NFD fixture against Cape Town All Stars FC which had been scheduled for 31 March 2017,” read the PSL statement.

It further revealed that Mthatha Bucks had also lodged a complaint against Sono’s team for failing to use Under-23 players as stipulated in Rule 35.2 of the National Soccer League handbook.

“Pursuant to a protest lodged by Mthatha Bucks FC, the PSL charged Jomo Cosmos with contravening Rule 35.2 of the NSL Handbook following their failure to have a minimum five Under-23 players present ‘at all times’ during their National First Division fixture against Mthatha Bucks on 11 February 2017,” the statement further revealed.

The match ended in a goalless draw, and if Cosmos are found guilty they could be docked the point they earned. But “Bra J” as Sono is fondly known in his team, is not shaken.

“We have a good case,” Sono told Phakaaathi on Wednesday. “The matter is sub judice but… we will replay. Definitely we will replay the match.”

Asked about the second case, he said he would not want to reveal much but said there may be an agenda pushed by certain individuals.

“ That one is sub-judice as well. I can’t say much because you can never trust anyone in football. We all wear suits but you can’t trust us. You can never know what the agenda is,” he said.

Sono guided his team to a crucial 2-0 win over Black leopards on Wednesday at Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni and said his team were still in with a chance of finishing at least in a promotion play-offs position.

“We are challenging for promotion as well and we had to win today,” he said.

“The win is a big morale booster. I have been telling these players that these things happen in football, even big teams get beaten by huge scores. But we had to show character,” he added.

