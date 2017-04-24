 
local soccer 24.4.2017 12:43 pm

Ex-Pirates player dumps ‘cheating’ fiancée

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lennox Bacela with his fiance Sigmonne Adams.

Former Orlando Pirates striker Lennox Bacela has reportedly dumped Sigmonne Adams after she allegedly cheated on him with a wealthy Arab man from Dubai.

Quoting an unnamed source, Sunday Sun reported that the fiancée and the rich man met online.

“They started chatting to a point where the man started hitting on her,” the source is quoted as saying.

Another source claimed that Bacela was heartbroken after discovering that Adams was cheating on him.

“He believes Sigmonne took him for a fool. Currently, he is nursing a broken heart.”

Bacela was not immediately available to comment.

