Chilli Boys made to sweat for Cosmos win

It proved to be a tight game with little to separate the teams for most of the afternoon. And until a frantic final 20 minute period, during which time Lerato Manzini grabbed the game’s only goal, there wasn’t much reason for the crowd to get to their feet.

There was an early opportunity for the home side when the ball broke to Vusumuzi Mncube, but he failed to get clean contact on his second minute shot and the ball was cleared by a defender.

Although Chippa were to enjoy the upper-hand in terms of possession, some committed defending from Ezenkosi meant there were no clear openings on goal for Dan Malesela’ team.

There was half a chance for Cosmos midway through the opening stanza, but Linda Mntambo’s long range shot on 23 minutes veered wide, while Chippa keeper Zama Dlamini did well to rush off his line to deny a goal-bound Wiseman Maluleke two minutes before the break.

Although the intensity of the match increased from both sides after half time, goalmouth action remained a scarcity. And as proceedings wore on, Cosmos began to grow in confidence as they sniffed an upset.

But their hopes were dashed 18 minutes from time when Paseka Mako whipped in a great cross to the near post which was clinically headed in at the far post by Lerato Manzini.

As Ezenkosi pushed for an equaliser gaps opened up for Chippa on the break, but Phetolo Sekome fired a shot narrowly wide before Pentjie Zulu squandered a great chance through some indecision in the dying seconds of the match.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.