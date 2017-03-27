PSL clubs pay tribute to late Molemela

Molemela passed away on Sunday at the age of 83.

“Molemela has played a huge role in football. I will remember him for his humour and energetic spirit, which he infused through his commentary and passion for Siwelele sa Masele. We have lost a great man indeed.

“On behalf of Kaizer Chiefs, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the Molemela family and their friends. I trust that the bereaved will be consoled by remembering the moments of love and laughter they shared with ‘Whitehead’,” Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung was quoted as saying on the club’s website.

“With his passing, a chapter in South African football comes to an end. With his passing, we are reminded that leadership necessarily requires that one put the interest of the collective, the common good, above those of self.

“Ntate Molemela was not only a leader; he was self-made person whose success was characterised by beating the odds. His trajectory would fail risk and actuarial analysis taught at business schools. It however passed the day to day test of life as evident in his success and the people he touched throughout his 83 years of life.

“On behalf of the Orlando Pirates Football Club, the chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza, and the extended Orlando Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Molemela family and pledge our profound moral support,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“The president of Mamelodi Sundowns, Mr Patrice Motsepe, would like to express his sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Dr. Petrus Molemela on behalf the Board, management, players, the technical team and supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns on the passing of a great man who will always be remembered for the massive contribution he made to football in South Africa.

“Dr Molemela will be forever remembered for his contribution to South African football. As a former owner and founding member he transformed Bloemfontein Celtic United into one of the top football teams in South Africa. At the time of his passing he was serving as Honorary Life President at Celtic,” read a statement on the Sundowns website.

We would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of @Bloem_Celtic founder Dr Petrus Molemela, may his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ZWbO9Ft8l6 — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) 27 March 2017

We would like to express condolences to the family of Bloemfontein Celtic life president Dr Petrus Molemela, who passed away on Sunday. — Platinum Stars (@PlatinumStarsFC) 26 March 2017

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.