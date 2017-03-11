Blow by blow: Buya Msuthu vs Celtic

– full time: Buya Msuthu 0-2 Bloemfontein Celtic
– 87′ Wana comes of the bench for Siwelele and scorers. Buya Msuthu 0-2 Bloemfontein Celtic
– 84′ Sibanda’s cross does n’t find a teammate in the Celtic box
– 82′ Wana comes on for Masuku of Celtic as they try to win the game
– 80′ Mahlasela comes in for Mabasa of Celtic
– 78′ Msuthu taking the fight to Celtic in the second half trying to get a goal
– 75′ Machabele comes on for Kok of Buya Msuthu
– 67′ Batsi comes on for Sediti of Buya Msuthu
– 58′ Buya Msuthu waste a scoring chance as their forward fails to connect with the final pass
– 46′ great start to the second half with Buya Msuthu building up
– second half is underway
– half time: Buya Msuthu 0-1 Bloemfontein Celtic
– 43′ better showing from Buya Msuthu in the closing stages
– 39′ Msuthu building up slowly and trying to created chances
– 36′ water break
– 27′ Sibanyoni’s header hits the goal post, Mtshali knew nothing of that ball
– 18′ goal line clearance by Buya Msuthu as Nyondo take a tame shot at goal
– 13′ great strike from Masoko of Buya Msuthu, Mtshali is up to the challenge
– 7′ Celtic take an early lead in this cup tie
– 2′ Celtic moving up putting Msuthu under pressure
– kickoff!
Starting XI
