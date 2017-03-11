Blow by blow: Buya Msuthu vs Celtic

– full time: Buya Msuthu 0-2 Bloemfontein Celtic

– 87′ Wana comes of the bench for Siwelele and scorers. Buya Msuthu 0-2 Bloemfontein Celtic

– 84′ Sibanda’s cross does n’t find a teammate in the Celtic box

– 82′ Wana comes on for Masuku of Celtic as they try to win the game

– 80′ Mahlasela comes in for Mabasa of Celtic

– 78′ Msuthu taking the fight to Celtic in the second half trying to get a goal

– 75′ Machabele comes on for Kok of Buya Msuthu

– 67′ Batsi comes on for Sediti of Buya Msuthu

– 58′ Buya Msuthu waste a scoring chance as their forward fails to connect with the final pass

– 46′ great start to the second half with Buya Msuthu building up

– second half is underway

– half time: Buya Msuthu 0-1 Bloemfontein Celtic

– 43′ better showing from Buya Msuthu in the closing stages

– 39′ Msuthu building up slowly and trying to created chances

– 36′ water break

– 27′ Sibanyoni’s header hits the goal post, Mtshali knew nothing of that ball

– 18′ goal line clearance by Buya Msuthu as Nyondo take a tame shot at goal

– 13′ great strike from Masoko of Buya Msuthu, Mtshali is up to the challenge

– 7′ Celtic take an early lead in this cup tie

– 2′ Celtic moving up putting Msuthu under pressure

– kickoff!

Starting XI

Buya Msuthu: 37. Mlambo, 17. Sibanyoni, 10. Matjeni, 2. Thainyane, 19. Gaborone, 6. Masoko, 4. Kok, 31. Sediti, 5. Mokoka, 7. Baorake. 102. Sibande.

Bloemfontein Celtic: 1. Mtshali, 7. Lakay, 16. Sibande, 22. Rikhotso, 2. Molekwane, 15. Masuku, 6. Maruping, 11. Hotto, 8. Phalane, 17. Mabasa, 9. Nyondo.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.