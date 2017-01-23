Moeti: Leaders put their interests before those of Bafana

Bafana Bafana fell short of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations once more as African countries battle for continental dominance in Gabon. The coach-less Bafana Bafana had a disappointing qualification campaign under the mentorship of now-sacked Shakes Mashaba.

South Africa featured in the previous edition of the tournament in 2015 in Equatorial Guinea but fell off in the opening stages when they finished bottom of the group.

“As a footballing nation, we consider ourselves as a powerhouse in Africa, we have all the resources, and we have no excuse as to why we shouldn’t participate in all of the editions of the Afcon,” Moeti told SABC Sports.

“My view of why we haven’t reached our full potential is because we didn’t have a plan after winning it in 1996. We don’t have leaders with vision, we had to ask how do we consolidate and build on our achievements. We have leader that put their interests before national interests. The involvement of former footballers at administration level in our football is zero. We have so many former player who can help pass their knowledge to pass on to current players. For example Senegal has former players as coaches, managers and administrators in teams, they have a well-balanced national team.”

