PSL News 19.1.2017 01:18 pm

Montpellier activate Dolly buyout at Sundowns

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Bafana Bafana midfielder Keagan Dolly has bidden farewell to his Mamelodi Sundowns teammates.

Amid reports that French club Montpellier activated Dolly’s buyout clause, the Caf Champions League medal holder didn’t train with the team on Thursday, fuelling speculation that he is on his way out of the club.

Dolly is set to undergo a medical test at the French Ligue 1 side before completing his move.

“Montpellier has found a replacement for Morgan Sanson. Keagan Dolly will engage in the next few days with Montpellier. According to our information, the Herault club has made an offer to the tune of €1.8 [about R26 million] at South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, activating his release clause. The 23-year-old native of Johannesburg [has] passed through Ajax Cape Town and is also a South Africa international,” reports Foot01.com.

Montpellier recently sold midfielder Morgan Sanson to Olympique Marseille, and Dolly is seen as the perfect replacement.

