Ajax coach welcomes international break

New Ajax Cape Town coach Stanley Menzo is looking into using the two-week international break for his players to get a better understanding of him and his philosophy at the club.

Ajax are currently going through a barren season in the Absa premiership, with the club yet to register a win in eight games, having registered three draws and five losses, which see them rooted at the bottom of the league standings with only three points.

“I’m very happy that we have two weeks,” Menzo told the Ajax website.

“You have to try and bring the players to your way of thinking, and then from there on you start to work on what you do on the field.

“I have different rules, which are something they have to adapt to quickly. From the rules, to the discipline and the kind of rules we have and the way of training.”

The Dutch international who was brought into the team as the head of the development side at Ikamva was recently appointed as the head coach following the resignation of Roger De Sa. However, in his two games in charge at the club, Menzo was unable to get a win, losing 2-0 to SuperSport United and playing to a 1-1 draw against Free State Stars.

With a host of youngsters at the team, the former Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper said he was aiming to instill discipline at the club.

“There are a lot of youngsters, a lot of naughty boys. As long as they are disciplined and do the things they have to do, they are allowed to be naughty.”

The Urban Warriors next clash will be up against Maritzburg United at the Cape Town Stadium when the league resumes on Saturday, November 19.

