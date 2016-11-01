Nthethe unfazed by competition

The centre-back position could easily be described as part of a team’s backbone, which has to function like a well-oiled machine at all times.

At Chloorkop, the position is in high contention, with Wayne Arendse, Nthethe, the emerging Bangaly Soumahoro and new signing Ricardo Nascimento all vying for starting berths.

However, Nthethe, who enjoyed regular football at Bloemfontein Celtic as captain before joining Sundowns in 2014, has been in and out of the team, as his game time was under constant threat since his arrival at the club, where the pairing of former captains Alje Schut and Ramahlwe Mphahlele was preferred.

“In each and every position that everyone is playing there is competition, and it is not the first time that I find myself in that position. I was struggling a bit to get game time, but I think it is good for a player to study your game and make sure that you do well for the next game,” said the 32-year-old.

“As much as we compete in a position, I think it is also good for the team to do well, and the first thing is the team. If the team is doing well, I think everything is going to be sorted. It brings the best out of you if you compete and in each and every position there is competition … that is why the team is doing well so far,” he added.

