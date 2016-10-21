It’s a great honour – Onyango

Onyango, along with teammates Yannick Zakri, Hlompho Kekana, Keagan Dolly, Khama Billiat, and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, have all been nominated for the Caf African-based Player of the Year.

According to Onyango, the nomination will be water on a duck’s back if they don’t emerge as Champions of Africa on Sunday as they continue to prepare to face Zamalek in the second leg of the Caf Champions League, where they carry a healthy 3-0 lead.

“It is a great honour to be nominated by Caf, but for us it will mean nothing if we don’t win the Champions League, so our main target and the goal is to win the Champions League and look at the nominations afterwards, but for now we want to focus on the game. It is half-time right now, we have the return leg which is the second half, and we will look at the other results when the game us finished,” said the Ugandan.

Although Masandawana defeated Zamalek 2-1 at home in the group stages, they are aware that the North Africans are a strong unit at home. Onyango said they would double their efforts to retain their lead.

“We did exactly what the coach asked us to do, the goals were very important and not to concede. We give credit to the team and everyone did well, this is what we did, and we still have a lot to do. We know it is not going to be easy in Egypt, we need to double our effort. They are going to come at us, we just need to go and score goals there.”

