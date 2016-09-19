 
PSL News 19.9.2016 05:31 pm

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

Phakaaathi Reporter
Justice Chabalala of Orlando Pirates. Moruleng Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala looks set to miss Tuesday night’s Absa Premiership game against Cape Town City due to an injury.

According to a statement on the Pirates website, the 24-year-old central defender suffered a knock in Pirates’ 2-1 victory over Ajax Cape Town last week and is currently receiving treatment.

“He will undergo a late fitness test today (Monday) to determine whether he will be included in the 18-man squad,” read the statement.

“Meanwhile, midfielders Donald Mokondelela and Gladwin Shitolo continue to receive treatment for their respective injuries.

“Both players are definitely out of contention for the match on Tuesday according to the report and will continue undergoing rehabilitation.

“Left back Nkosinathi Mthiyane, has suffered a calf strain and is also currently receiving treatment with the medical team expecting back to full training this week,” concluded the Pirates statement.

