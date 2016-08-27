Blow by blow: Bidvest Wits vs Pirates

– Full time: Bidvest Wits 2-1 Orlando Pirates
– 90+’ Mlambo sent off (red card)
– 90′ 3 minutes added time will be played
– 88′ Mhango replaced by Nhlapo
– 86′ Ndoro’s bicycle kick attempt is wide at goal
– 82′ Sikhakhane’s cross goes out for a goal kick
– 75′ Ovono spills the ball and Hlatshwayo scores. Bidvest Wits 2-1 Orlando Pirates
– 73′ Ndoro fails to score as he puts the ball over the goal posts
– 69′ Ovono spills the ball but is lucky to have a defender clear it
– 67′ corner kick to Wits
– 66′ Sikhakhane receives medical treatment after a clash with Klate
– 63′ Josephs clears the ball
– 59′ Kutumela is fouled
– 54′ Gyimah’s well timed tackle takes the ball away from Malajila
– 52′ Ndoro caught offside
– 51′ Pirates building up slowly
– 48′ Gcaba is booked for a late challenge
– 46′ Ndoro hits the goal post after beating defenders for pace
– Qalinge replaces Norodien during the half time break
– Half time: Bidvest Wits 1-1 Orlando Pirates
– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be played
– 44′ Makola goes down once more under a challenge
– 41′ corner kick to Wits, Mkhwanazi’s header is wide at goal
– 40′ Mlambo is booked
– 38′ Makola receives medical treatment
– 37′ Wits profits from Ovono’s error. Bidvest Wits 1-1 Orlando Pirates
– 35′ the ball is played back to Ovono
– 28′ corner kick to Wits
– 26′ Ovono gets a kick in the ribs from Mkhwanazi while both of them challenge for the ball
– 25′ Wits patiently building in their own half
– 23′ goal kick to Wits
– 19′ Ovono receives medical treatment after clashing with an opponent while challenging for the ball in the air
– 17′ Pirates defend a corner kick cross successfully
– 15′ Oupa Manyisa scores from the penalty spot. Bidvest Wits 0-1 Orlando Pirates
– 14′ referee awards Pirates a penalty, Hlatshwayo is booked for the challenge
– 5′ throw in for Pirates
– 4′ Wits keeping the ball at the moment
– kickoff! The game is underway
Starting XI
Bidvest Wits: Josephs, Allie, Hlatshwayo, Mkhwanazi, Hlanti, Klate, Monare, Mlambo, Mhango, Ngele, Malajila
Orlando Pirates: Ovono, Gcaba, Gyimah, Matlaba, Sikhakhane, Makola, Mobara, Manyisa, Norodien, Rakhale, Ndoro
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.