PSL News 27.8.2016 08:19 pm

Blow by blow: Bidvest Wits vs Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tendai Ndoro of Orlando Pirates celebrates with coach Muhsin Ertugral during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows 23 August 2016 at Orlando Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits battle Orlando Pirates at the Bidvest Stadium in an MTN8 quarterfinal clash.

– Full time: Bidvest Wits 2-1 Orlando Pirates

– 90+’ Mlambo sent off (red card)

– 90′ 3 minutes added time will be played

– 88′ Mhango replaced by Nhlapo

– 86′ Ndoro’s bicycle kick attempt is wide at goal

– 82′ Sikhakhane’s cross goes out for a goal kick

– 75′ Ovono spills the ball and Hlatshwayo scores. Bidvest Wits 2-1 Orlando Pirates

– 73′ Ndoro fails to score as he puts the ball over the goal posts

– 69′ Ovono spills the ball but is lucky to have a defender clear it

– 67′ corner kick to Wits

– 66′ Sikhakhane receives medical treatment after a clash with Klate

– 63′ Josephs clears the ball

– 59′ Kutumela is fouled

– 54′ Gyimah’s well timed tackle takes the ball away from Malajila

– 52′ Ndoro caught offside

– 51′ Pirates building up slowly

– 48′ Gcaba is booked for a late challenge

– 46′ Ndoro hits the goal post after beating defenders for pace

– Qalinge replaces Norodien during the half time break

– Half time: Bidvest Wits 1-1 Orlando Pirates

– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 44′ Makola goes down once more under a challenge

– 41′ corner kick to Wits, Mkhwanazi’s header is wide at goal

– 40′ Mlambo is booked

– 38′ Makola receives medical treatment

– 37′ Wits profits from Ovono’s error. Bidvest Wits 1-1 Orlando Pirates

– 35′ the ball is played back to Ovono

– 28′ corner kick to Wits

– 26′ Ovono gets a kick in the ribs from Mkhwanazi while both of them challenge for the ball

– 25′ Wits patiently building in their own half

– 23′ goal kick to Wits

– 19′ Ovono receives medical treatment after clashing with an opponent while challenging for the ball in the air

– 17′ Pirates defend a corner kick cross successfully

– 15′ Oupa Manyisa scores  from the penalty spot. Bidvest Wits 0-1 Orlando Pirates

– 14′ referee awards Pirates a penalty, Hlatshwayo is booked for the challenge

– 5′ throw in for Pirates

– 4′ Wits keeping the ball at the moment

– kickoff! The game is underway

Starting XI

Bidvest Wits: Josephs, Allie, Hlatshwayo, Mkhwanazi, Hlanti, Klate, Monare, Mlambo, Mhango, Ngele, Malajila

Orlando Pirates: Ovono, Gcaba, Gyimah, Matlaba, Sikhakhane, Makola, Mobara, Manyisa, Norodien, Rakhale, Ndoro

