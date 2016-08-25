Win against Celtic a team effort – Lentjies

Following a terrible 2015/16 campaign which saw the team surviving the relegation chop in their last game of the season, Maritzburg United were able to kick-start the new Absa Premiership league campaign with a promising start after bagging three points against Bloemfontein Celtic with a 1-0 win at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Wednesday.

The Team of Choice captain Kurt Lentjies scored the vital goal in the second half for Ernest Middendorp side, which was more than enough to see off Phunya Sele-Sele. And with that win, the Maritzburg skipper says they are only continuing with the performances of last season, which ended very well for them.

“We are building from what happened from last season, we ended the season a positive note. So, the guys are very motivated. We have a good bunch of players working together,” said Lentjies.

The Maritzburg skipper says they didn’t start the game well, but it was a different story in the second half with the team ending up walking away with maximum points. “First half was not that great, but the second half was very good. We got the three points away from home that’s good,” Lentjies added.

Lentjies believes their win against Celtic was a team effort after following the coach’s instructions. “It was a team effort today (Wednesday). If it wasn’t for Bevan Fransman and the guys defending well as a unit and following the coach’s instructions at the back to keep a clean sheet we couldn’t have have got the full points, it was all about the team.”

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit next head into a difficult encounter against current league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at home. United have only recorded 12 wins in their meetings with Downs, while Pitso Mosimane’s men have recorded a massive 22 victories.

Maritzburg finished last season on position 14 after 30 games, registering only six wins, seven draws and ending up losing 15 of the games. Meanwhile, Celtic’s next encounter will be against neighbours Free State Stars in the Free State derby.

