Celtic eye silverware

The newly-signed former Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City right-back says coach Serame Letsoaka has reiterated his goal for the 2016/17 season.

“In one of the training sessions, coach spoke eloquently about his vision and told us we are a bunch of incredibly talented and experienced players who can take on any opposition and that inspired us a lot,” Molekwane told the club’s website.

“What the coach said about Celtic winning trophies in his comments when we were unveiled has been emphasized during the training sessions. We are tirelessly working towards achieving greater heights this season.

“The entire squad has been working vigorously during preseason to ensure our readiness when the season begins. Most of the new guys are gradually gelling and getting used to the playing system that the coach and technical team want us to play. We have been playing friendly games with competitive teams and that has also helped us get used to each other.”

