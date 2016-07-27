 
PSL News 27.7.2016

Blow by blow: Sundowns vs Zamalek

Zamalek's player Shikabala (C) in action against Sundowns player Siyanda Zwane (R) and Wayne Arendse (L) during the African Champions League (CAF) group stage soccer match between Zamalek's and Sundowns at Petro Sport stadium in Cairo, Egypt, 17 July 2016 EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Egyptian giants Zamalek at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

full time: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Zamalek

– 90′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 89′ goal kick to Onyango

– 86′ free kick to Zamalek, the ball is fired over the goal posts

– 85′ Billiat weaves past defenders and unleashes a shot at El-Shenawy, fine save from Zamalek’s goalkeeper

– 84′ goal kick to Sundowns

– 83′ referee’s call goes against Sundowns

– 79′ Own goal from Zamalek gives Sundowns the lead. Tau’s pass into the box was directed into the net by Ali Gabr. Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Zamalek

– 78′ Sundowns block a shot at goal from Zamalek

– 76′ throw in for Zamalek

– 74′ El-Shenawy makes a save, Kekana fired a shot from a long away out of the box

– 73′ Onyango restarts the game

– 70′ corner kick to Sundowns

– 69′ Sundowns gets a second corner

– 68′ corner kick to Sundowns

– 66′ Onyango makes a save

– 65′ Tau and Dolly give the ball away in the penalty box

– 64′ Themba Zwane is replaced by Tau

– 62′ throw in for Sundowns

– 61′ goal kick to Zamalek

– 57′ Langerman ‘s shot whistles past El-Shenawy’s goal post

– 56′ Castro turns and shouts the ball over the goal posts

– 55′ goal kick to Onyango

– 53′ Zwane gets but after a challenge to continue with the match

– 51′ El-Shenawy clears the ball before Billiat can get to it

– 49′ Onyango beats an opponent to the ball

– 46’ referee’s call is in Zamalek’s favour

– second half is underway

half time: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Zamalek

– 45′ 1 minute of added time will be played

– 44′ throw in for Zamalek

– 42′ the ball is played back to Onyango

– 39′ Billiat gets away from his marker but fails to keep the ball in play

-37′ Billiat’s shot is kept out by El-Shenawy

– 36′ goal kick to El-Shenawy

– 35′ the ball is played back to Onyango

– 33′ Billiat’s shot at goal is punched away by El-Shenawy

– 32′ Sundowns lose the ball in the final third

– 31′ Billiat is back on the field

– 29′ Billiat will receive medical treatment of the sidelines

– 27′ Langerman fails to keep the ball in play, goal kick to Zamalek

– 26′ Nthethe and Morsy receive medical treatment

– 25′ Onyango and Morsy clash while challenging for the ball

– 23′ offside call goes against Zamalek

– 20′ the ball is played back to Onyango

– 18′ Zamalek keeps the ball in their half

– 17′ throw in for Sundowns

– 16′ Onyango makes an easy save

– 13′ Zwane fails to keep the ball in play

– 11′ corner kick to Zamalek, Sundowns clears the ball, throw in for Zamalek

– 7′ Castro fires the ball over the goal posts

– 5′ both teams fighting for the ball in the middle of the field

– 3′ corner kick to Sundowns

– kickoff! The game is underway.

The Absa Premiership champions are currently leading Group B with six points. The Brazilians are out to secure a place in the final for of the continental competition, they need a point from tonight’s match for a semi-final berth.

Starting XI

Mamelodi Sundowns: Onyango, S. Zwane, Nthethe, Bangaly, Langerman, Modise. Kekana, Zwane, Dolly, Biliat, Castro

Zamalek: El-Shenawy, Tolba, Gabr, Dowidar, Alifathy, Tawfik, Youssef, Abdelkhalik, Khaled, Shikabala, Morsy

