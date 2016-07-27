Blow by blow: Sundowns vs Zamalek

– full time: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Zamalek
– 90′ 3 minutes of added time will be played
– 89′ goal kick to Onyango
– 86′ free kick to Zamalek, the ball is fired over the goal posts
– 85′ Billiat weaves past defenders and unleashes a shot at El-Shenawy, fine save from Zamalek’s goalkeeper
– 84′ goal kick to Sundowns
– 83′ referee’s call goes against Sundowns
– 79′ Own goal from Zamalek gives Sundowns the lead. Tau’s pass into the box was directed into the net by Ali Gabr. Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Zamalek
– 78′ Sundowns block a shot at goal from Zamalek
– 76′ throw in for Zamalek
– 74′ El-Shenawy makes a save, Kekana fired a shot from a long away out of the box
– 73′ Onyango restarts the game
– 70′ corner kick to Sundowns
– 69′ Sundowns gets a second corner
– 68′ corner kick to Sundowns
– 66′ Onyango makes a save
– 65′ Tau and Dolly give the ball away in the penalty box
– 64′ Themba Zwane is replaced by Tau
– 62′ throw in for Sundowns
– 61′ goal kick to Zamalek
– 57′ Langerman ‘s shot whistles past El-Shenawy’s goal post
– 56′ Castro turns and shouts the ball over the goal posts
– 55′ goal kick to Onyango
– 53′ Zwane gets but after a challenge to continue with the match
– 51′ El-Shenawy clears the ball before Billiat can get to it
– 49′ Onyango beats an opponent to the ball
– 46’ referee’s call is in Zamalek’s favour
– second half is underway
– half time: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Zamalek
– 45′ 1 minute of added time will be played
– 44′ throw in for Zamalek
– 42′ the ball is played back to Onyango
– 39′ Billiat gets away from his marker but fails to keep the ball in play
-37′ Billiat’s shot is kept out by El-Shenawy
– 36′ goal kick to El-Shenawy
– 35′ the ball is played back to Onyango
– 33′ Billiat’s shot at goal is punched away by El-Shenawy
– 32′ Sundowns lose the ball in the final third
– 31′ Billiat is back on the field
– 29′ Billiat will receive medical treatment of the sidelines
– 27′ Langerman fails to keep the ball in play, goal kick to Zamalek
– 26′ Nthethe and Morsy receive medical treatment
– 25′ Onyango and Morsy clash while challenging for the ball
– 23′ offside call goes against Zamalek
– 20′ the ball is played back to Onyango
– 18′ Zamalek keeps the ball in their half
– 17′ throw in for Sundowns
– 16′ Onyango makes an easy save
– 13′ Zwane fails to keep the ball in play
– 11′ corner kick to Zamalek, Sundowns clears the ball, throw in for Zamalek
– 7′ Castro fires the ball over the goal posts
– 5′ both teams fighting for the ball in the middle of the field
– 3′ corner kick to Sundowns
– kickoff! The game is underway.
The Absa Premiership champions are currently leading Group B with six points. The Brazilians are out to secure a place in the final for of the continental competition, they need a point from tonight’s match for a semi-final berth.
Starting XI
Mamelodi Sundowns: Onyango, S. Zwane, Nthethe, Bangaly, Langerman, Modise. Kekana, Zwane, Dolly, Biliat, Castro
Zamalek: El-Shenawy, Tolba, Gabr, Dowidar, Alifathy, Tawfik, Youssef, Abdelkhalik, Khaled, Shikabala, Morsy
