Blow by blow: Sundowns vs Zamalek

– full time: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Zamalek

– 90′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 89′ goal kick to Onyango

– 86′ free kick to Zamalek, the ball is fired over the goal posts

– 85′ Billiat weaves past defenders and unleashes a shot at El-Shenawy, fine save from Zamalek’s goalkeeper

– 84′ goal kick to Sundowns

– 83′ referee’s call goes against Sundowns

– 79′ Own goal from Zamalek gives Sundowns the lead. Tau’s pass into the box was directed into the net by Ali Gabr. Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Zamalek

– 78′ Sundowns block a shot at goal from Zamalek

– 76′ throw in for Zamalek

– 74′ El-Shenawy makes a save, Kekana fired a shot from a long away out of the box

– 73′ Onyango restarts the game

– 70′ corner kick to Sundowns

– 69′ Sundowns gets a second corner

– 68′ corner kick to Sundowns

– 66′ Onyango makes a save

– 65′ Tau and Dolly give the ball away in the penalty box

– 64′ Themba Zwane is replaced by Tau

– 62′ throw in for Sundowns

– 61′ goal kick to Zamalek

– 57′ Langerman ‘s shot whistles past El-Shenawy’s goal post

– 56′ Castro turns and shouts the ball over the goal posts

– 55′ goal kick to Onyango

– 53′ Zwane gets but after a challenge to continue with the match

– 51′ El-Shenawy clears the ball before Billiat can get to it

– 49′ Onyango beats an opponent to the ball

– 46’ referee’s call is in Zamalek’s favour

– second half is underway

– half time: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Zamalek

– 45′ 1 minute of added time will be played

– 44′ throw in for Zamalek

– 42′ the ball is played back to Onyango

– 39′ Billiat gets away from his marker but fails to keep the ball in play

-37′ Billiat’s shot is kept out by El-Shenawy

– 36′ goal kick to El-Shenawy

– 35′ the ball is played back to Onyango

– 33′ Billiat’s shot at goal is punched away by El-Shenawy

– 32′ Sundowns lose the ball in the final third

– 31′ Billiat is back on the field

– 29′ Billiat will receive medical treatment of the sidelines

– 27′ Langerman fails to keep the ball in play, goal kick to Zamalek

– 26′ Nthethe and Morsy receive medical treatment

– 25′ Onyango and Morsy clash while challenging for the ball

– 23′ offside call goes against Zamalek

– 20′ the ball is played back to Onyango

– 18′ Zamalek keeps the ball in their half

– 17′ throw in for Sundowns

– 16′ Onyango makes an easy save

– 13′ Zwane fails to keep the ball in play

– 11′ corner kick to Zamalek, Sundowns clears the ball, throw in for Zamalek

– 7′ Castro fires the ball over the goal posts

– 5′ both teams fighting for the ball in the middle of the field

– 3′ corner kick to Sundowns

– kickoff! The game is underway.

The Absa Premiership champions are currently leading Group B with six points. The Brazilians are out to secure a place in the final for of the continental competition, they need a point from tonight’s match for a semi-final berth.

Starting XI

Mamelodi Sundowns: Onyango, S. Zwane, Nthethe, Bangaly, Langerman, Modise. Kekana, Zwane, Dolly, Biliat, Castro

Zamalek: El-Shenawy, Tolba, Gabr, Dowidar, Alifathy, Tawfik, Youssef, Abdelkhalik, Khaled, Shikabala, Morsy



