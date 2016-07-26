Cape Town City sign Pirates defender

The club confirmed Gumede’s signing on their official twitter account.

“Cape Town City FC is proud to announce the signing of Bafana star, defender Tshepo Gumede. Welcome to City Tshepo!”

Gumede was signed from Platinum Stars by Pirates at the beginning of last season.

He didn’t feature that much for the Buccaneers and will be hoping to get more game time under his former coach Eric Tinkler, who is now in charge of City.

