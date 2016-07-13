 
PSL News 13.7.2016 02:56 pm

Carling Champion Cup tickets sold out!

Phakaaathi Reporter
Branding during the 2015 Carling Black Label Cup press Conference at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 28, 2015 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Branding during the 2015 Carling Black Label Cup press Conference at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 28, 2015 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

All tickets for the Carling Champion Cup match between Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have been snapped up.

According to the official Pirates website, only a special concession for 78 wheelchair access tickets on Level 2 remain, and these can be bought through the Computicket call centre.

“Hospitality packages and SMSA lounge tickets are still available and can be booked through Stadium Management SA or Computicket. Hospitality suite tickets can be booked through SAIL or Computicket,” read a statement on the club’s website.

The Carling Champion Cup will be played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, July 30.

