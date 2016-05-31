Mosimane fulfils Billiat promise

Billiat’s amazing 2015/16 season saw him lift three trophies at the Premier Soccer League Awards on Monday night – the Footballer of the Season, the Player’s Player of the Season and the Midfielder of the Season.

“I didn’t predict what would happen tonight,” said Mosimane, who himself won the Coach of the Season.

“But when I went to fetch him (Billiat) at Ajax I told him one thing – I guarantee, if you work with me I will give you the Footballer of the Year.”

Sundowns had a fantastic 2015/16 campaign, lifting the Telkom Knockout and winning the Absa Premiership with a record points total in a 16-team PSL. And they ended up with a total of seven major awards on Monday night.

“Talent alone is not good enough,” said Mosimane afterwards.

“It is about more than talent, more than pretty football, and more than scoring goals, it is about teamwork and unity, sacrifice and hard work, all those things bring you here.

“That is why there are so many awards for this team. If the Sundowns players are not inspired by what happened tonight, they will never be motivated.”

